FG To Pipeline Vandals: ‘Yours Days Are Numbered’

The Federal Government on Wednesday warned pipeline vandals and those engaged in crude oil theft which is currently threatening to cripple Nigeria’s economy that their days are numbered.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, gave the warning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital during a tour of the Niger Delta.

The move is part of a stakeholders’ joint effort to stamp out loss of revenue caused by crude oil theft in the country’s petroleum sector.

Joined by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the minister identified insecurity as the biggest factor besetting the country’s oil sector.

He explained that after identifying this challenge, President Muhammadu Buhari tasked the NNPC GMD, the CDS alongside himself to “once and for all solve the challenge.”

Identifying three prong approaches to solving the cases of oil bunkering and theft, he said the “communities must be involved,” in resolving the conflict, adding that “these people are not ghost; they are from the community,” hence the need for their involvement.

He added, “Security agencies must be involved. We, as government must be involved.

“We hope this problem is resolved, as soon as possible as we are determined to stop it. We can’t afford the challenge of insecurity.

“These criminals have their days numbered. We are here to resolve the issue. We will reclaim it (oil sector) to the government.”

He assured that “within the next few days, operations will start in earnest and we will be victorious.”

Earlier the Force Commander, Joint Task Force, South South Operation Delta force, Real Admiral A. Hassan explained what the JTF has done to arrest the situation.

While saying the areas of operations were divided into different four sub-sectors, he explained that each area is being addressed based on its uniqueness.

He pointed out that at the Trans-Niger pipeline, a force majeure was declared by Shell but that efforts had begun to “bring it back to operations.”

He explained that the challenge have metamorphosed into complexity with the evolution of communities and families who threatened oil companies and make demands.

He solicited the help of the government to ensure that cases of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism are arrested once and for all.

