Again, EFCC Raises Alarm Over Fake Recruitment Portal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has again raised the alarm over a fraudulent website claiming to be EFCC portal recruiting candidates into the Commission.

This is the second time the commission is raising such alarm within two months.

Recall, last month, the agency had raised a similar alarm over how fraudsters mischievously added career to the Commission’s Website address to read www.efcc.gov.ng/career.

According to the Commission, this was done by the fraudsters with the aim of giving semblance to the genuineness of their schemes.

The fraudsters had used the fake website to invite unsuspecting applicants to submit applications through the dubious EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal dated 7th April, 2023

Later in a statement, the Commission notified the public that it was not recruiting, adding that; “Any information to the contrary circulating in the social media is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.”

It also said: “It would be recalled that many have been arrested and prosecuted for such malicious and fraudulent activities. The Commission would not hesitate to continue to apply the full wrath of the law to bring perpetrators to book.

“Information about the Commission’s activities, including job openings can be obtained from its official website, www.efcc.gov.ng,” the statement partly read.

However, in another statement released today, the commission raised a similar concern over the dubious use of such a fake website to mislead the public into believing that the commission is recruiting.

The statement read: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has again been drawn to a spurious recruitment portal: www.efcc.gov.ng/efcc/,careers notifying “all eligible applicants” of a scheduled employment drive starting from May 23, 2023.

“The Commission has no such recruitment portal and neither is there any employment schedule at the moment.

“Members of the public are enjoined to ignore the recruitment portal. Promoters of such employment scams are warned to desist from their fraudulent schemes or risk arrest and prosecution by the Commission.”