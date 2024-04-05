Abia Partners Infra Corps To Boost Infrastructure Development

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State government has taken a step towards bolstering its infrastructure with a partnership with Infra Corps. Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of Infra Corps, visited Governor Alex Otti in Nvosi to discuss collaboration opportunities.

Dr. Angbazo outlined Infra Corps’ mission as a government-backed entity specializing in infrastructure development. He emphasized their desire to contribute to Abia’s agenda of transforming Aba into a leading industrial hub. He highlighted their expertise in crucial areas like power, energy transmission, agriculture, and industrialization, demonstrating their ability to significantly impact the state’s development plans.

Governor Otti expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Infra Corps in key economic sectors like agriculture and power. He emphasized Abia’s desire to improve statewide electricity access through Infra Corps’ expertise. He mentioned ongoing discussions with Geometric Power Limited regarding transferring excess power from the Aba Integrated Power Project (AIPP) to Umuahia and surrounding areas.

Governor Otti underscored his belief in partnership-driven governance. He stated, “We actively seek partners, especially for infrastructure projects. We understand that a secure environment with strong infrastructure attracts investors.”

He continued, “Agriculture is also crucial to our strategy. The less than 40 megawatts currently supplied by Geometric Power to Aba has already yielded significant progress. With the reported full commissioning of the second turbine, reaching 80-90 megawatts, the impact will be even greater.” The Governor reassured the public regarding efforts to address power deficiencies in the remaining eight Local Government Areas not covered by AIPP.

Dr. Angbazo commended Governor Otti’s leadership, praising its positive impact on governance credibility. He also acknowledged the positive reception surrounding the collaboration with Geometric Power Limited.