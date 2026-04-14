Ajimobi, Ladoja, Ogundoyin Deny Role In Makinde Impeachment Plot

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Former Oyo State First Lady and ambassador-designate to Austria, Florence Ajimobi, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, and the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebowale Ogundoyin, have dismissed allegations linking them to an alleged plot to impeach Governor Seyi Makinde.

In separate reactions on Tuesday, the trio described the claims as false, politically motivated, and aimed at creating tension within the state’s political leadership.

In a statement issued by her media office, Ajimobi described allegations linking her to a purported financial inducement scheme targeted at influencing lawmakers to impeach Makinde as “entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate act of disinformation.”

She denied hosting or participating in any meeting, whether in Lagos or elsewhere, where discussions on impeachment or destabilisation of the Oyo State Government were allegedly held.

“At no time did I convene, attend, or participate in any such meeting with any individual or group for the purpose of discussing impeachment or destabilising the Oyo State Government,” the statement read.

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The former First Lady further described the allegations as politically motivated, aimed at discrediting her reputation among residents of Oyo State and beyond.

“Any attempt to associate my name with such a plot is purely mischievous and a deliberate act of character assassination,” she said, adding that she would not be distracted by what she termed unfounded claims.

Ajimobi also clarified that she has no involvement in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, noting that her focus remains on humanitarian and professional engagements.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the allegations stem from reports claiming that Ogundoyin met with Ladoja and Ajimobi in a bid to orchestrate the impeachment of the governor.

The controversy comes amid rising political tension in the state, following claims by former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, who alleged that Makinde was plotting to remove the Olubadan.

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Reacting to the reports, Ogundoyin acknowledged that he was offered monetary inducement to facilitate the impeachment of the governor but said he rejected the offer outright.

“I was offered monetary inducement, but I declined without hesitation because no amount of money can buy my conscience or compromise my loyalty to the Governor, the party, and the people we were elected to serve,” he said.

The Speaker, who had also faced allegations of collecting funds from proxies of the All Progressives Congress to execute the alleged plot, denied that any money exchanged hands, insisting the claims were fabricated to tarnish his image and create division.

“I remain fully committed to upholding the integrity of this House and will not be part of any agenda aimed at destabilising the government,” he added.

Ogundoyin further reaffirmed his loyalty to Governor Makinde and the ruling party, stating that attempts to create friction between the legislative and executive arms would fail.

“No one will succeed in driving a wedge between me and the administration or derail the collective mandate we were elected to uphold,” he said.

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Addressing reports about his visit to Ladoja, the Speaker clarified that the meeting was purely traditional and consultative, explaining that he visited the monarch to inform him of his governorship ambition and seek his blessings.

According to him, the visit occurred weeks before the controversy and was rooted in respect for tradition, not political scheming.

He urged the public to disregard what he described as coordinated efforts to sow discord within the state’s leadership.

On his part, Ladoja warned political actors against dragging the traditional institution into partisan matters, insisting that he is not a politician.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Adeola Oloko, the monarch described the allegations as baseless and unfounded, stressing that a traditional ruler has no constitutional power to impeach a sitting governor.

“You don’t have to be a former Governor or distinguished Senator to know that a monarch has no power to impeach a Local Government Chairman, not to talk of a State Governor,” the statement read.

He cautioned against attempts to involve the throne in what he described as “dirty politics,” urging restraint among political actors in the state.