Messi’s Inter Miami In Crisis, Coach Resigns

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After an inconsistent start to the new MLS season, Javier Mascherano has resigned as head coach of Inter Miami CF with immediate effect.

Messi, his former Argentina teammate, plays for Inter Miami, which is owned by former Manchester United player David Beckham.

Mascherano, however, cited personal reasons in a statement issued by the club on Tuesday, but the club has seen a dip in form with more losses than victories in the MLS.

Inter Miami lost 3-0 to Los Angeles in the league’s opener and was knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Nashville.

The club has drawn three of the last four league games and sits 10th in the 30-team league table.

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However, Mascherano departs after a landmark first season in charge that saw them claim their first-ever MLS Cup title and deliver one of the most dominant campaigns in league history.

In an official statement on the club’s website, Mascherano expressed gratitude to the organisation, players, staff, and fans.

“I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organisation for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments.

“I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them. I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the club all the best moving forward.

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“I have no doubt that the club will continue to achieve success in the future. Sending you all a big hug, and thank you for everything.”

Managing owner Jorge Mas paid tribute to Mascherano’s impact, saying, “Javier will forever be part of this club’s history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family.

“Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team’s historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team.

“We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future.”

Mascherano, who took over in January 2025 with no prior senior managerial experience, transformed Inter Miami into champions.

In his debut season, he guided the team to the MLS Cup title and the Eastern Conference championship.

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The 2025 campaign was record-breaking, with Miami scoring a combined 101 goals across regular season and postseason play.

On the international stage, Mascherano led Inter Miami to historic milestones at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they became the first MLS side to reach the knockout rounds.