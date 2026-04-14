Abia Govt Assures Women Of Intervention Over Land Dispute

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The Abia State government has assured women from Amanato Eziama Nneato community in Umunneochi Local Government Area that the State Government is concerned about their plight and would take necessary steps to address the situation.

The chief of staff to Governor Otti, pastor Caleb Ajagba gave the assurance on Tuesday when the women staged a peaceful protest at the Government House, Umuahia, calling for urgent intervention by Governor Alex Otti over an escalating land dispute with their neighbouring Umuacha Umuobi community.

The protesters, led by the Women’s Wing of Amalato Ukwu, had alleged that the lingering dispute, currently before the Court of Appeal, has resulted in repeated arrests of their husbands and children by security operatives, leaving many families displaced and living in fear.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Secretary of the group, Ezinne Chief Chidi Okoro Amalato Ukwu, lamented that their community has been under constant harassment, alleging that their farmlands are being encroached upon, crops destroyed, and residents forcefully arrested.

“Our land has been taken from us. Every day, they come to arrest our children and husbands. We are now living in the bush without peace. Some of those arrested have spent over 21 days in detention without access to their families, and we are not even allowed to bail them,” she said.

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Also addressing Government officials, Mrs. Janet Nwankwo traced the origin of the dispute to a historical resettlement arrangement, alleging that their forefathers had accommodated the Umuacha people, who later laid claim to the land.

She further disclosed that the conflict, which has reportedly persisted for decades, has disrupted normal life in the community, with residents unable to access their farms or even shared water sources.

“We no longer sleep in our homes. Our men are hiding, our youths are being arrested, and our President General was recently released after weeks in detention. We are pleading with the Governor to intervene and ensure the release of those still in custody,” she appealed.

Names of those allegedly detained include Christian Obidike, Chidiebube Alaebo, Oliver Maduwugwu, and Chibuzor Nwafor, while the community’s President General, Elder Simon Ndubuisi, was said to have been recently released after spending time in police custody.

Addressing the protesters after listening to their complaints Pastor Ajagba said “We have listened to your complaints. The Governor sent us, and we will convey your message to him.

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“A written document on the matter will help guide appropriate action. Be assured that the government will look into this issue,” Ajagba stated.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Acho Obioma, reiterated the administration’s commitment to justice and peaceful coexistence among communities in the state.

“Our Governor is a fair leader who believes in the safety of all Abians. We will present your concerns to him, and the matter will be handled appropriately. We urge you to remain peaceful and not take the law into your hands,” he said.

The State Government emphasized that it would investigate the matter thoroughly, including hearing from the Umuacha Umuobi community, with a view to achieving an amicable resolution.