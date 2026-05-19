Ajose Withdraws As Badagry APC Endorses Hamzat For Lagos Governor

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Samuel Ajose, has withdrawn from the Lagos State governorship race and declared support for the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Ajose announced his decision on Tuesday while addressing supporters in Lagos, describing the move as one taken in the interest of party unity and collective progress.

According to him, the decision came after deep reflection and consideration of what would best serve the interests of the people and the party.

“I know it is a very tough decision. I still struggled with it overnight, too. But when I woke up in the morning, I had my peace,” Ajose said.

He stressed that leadership should prioritise the collective good over personal ambition.

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“Everything that everybody will benefit from, even if I won’t be the governor, you are still going to benefit because you have made sure that you took care of the interests of everybody. And I think that’s the best,” he added.

Announcing his withdrawal formally, Ajose pledged to work for Hamzat’s emergence by joining his campaign structure.

“In the interest of the party, I, Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, have decided that I will let go. I will support Dr. Hamzat, and we are going to be part of his campaign, and we are going to take a very important position in his campaign,” he stated.

Ajose’s withdrawal came weeks after former Lagos governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, also stepped down from the race and endorsed Hamzat.

Jandor had attributed his decision to the endorsement of Hamzat by Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC leaders in Lagos State.

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Meanwhile, Hamzat received another major boost on Tuesday as the APC in Badagry Division formally endorsed him as its preferred governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The endorsement took place during a large gathering in Badagry attended by party leaders, traditional rulers and supporters from across the division.

The delegation was led by the Secretary of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Muti Are, alongside notable APC figures including Musiliu Obanikoro, Ogboni Fouad Oki, Alhaji Bode Oyedele and Dr Adekunle Olayinka.

Speaking on behalf of Hamzat, who was absent at the event, Obanikoro thanked party members and residents for their support, noting that Hamzat had emerged as the APC consensus candidate.

He also commended Ajose, who hails from Badagry Division, for stepping down in support of Hamzat.

“By obeying the leadership of the party, Ajose has demonstrated the ‘Omoluabi ethos’, by the uncanny humility, loyalty and respect for our party, especially the party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Our brother, we appreciate you,” Obanikoro said.