Police Nab Six ‘1-Chance’ Robbers In Lagos

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The Police Command in Lagos State has apprehended six suspected members of a notorious ‘One Chance’ robbery syndicate allegedly terrorising commuters in the Okota area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

She said the suspects were apprehended during a stop-and-search operation carried out by police operatives along Ago Palace Way, Okota.

Adebisi said that a tricycle with registration number AAA 720 QL, conveying about six occupants, was intercepted while the suspects were allegedly attempting to rob commuters.

The spokesperson added that upon sighting the police, the suspects jumped out and abandoned the tricycle.

“The operatives recovered a cutlass allegedly used for their operations and a mobile phone at the scene.

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“Further investigation led to the arrest of the six suspects, who are between the ages 20 and 28.

“The suspects were also found in possession of a dummy pistol allegedly used in carrying out their criminal activities,” she said.

According to her, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fatai Tijani reaffirmed the command’s commitment to proactive policing strategies aimed at combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents.

The image maker urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to assist the police in ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.