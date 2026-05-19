PenCom, NLC To Clamp Down On Pension Defaulters In Lagos

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The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos Council will begin enforcement against pension defaulters under the Contributory Pension Scheme from June 1.



The NLC Lagos Council Chairperson, Funmi Sesi, disclosed this after an interactive session organised by PenCom in Lagos on Tuesday.



The session focused on the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and sensitised labour leaders on pension compliance obligations under the Pension Reform Act.



Sesi condemned the continued failure of some government agencies and private employers to remit deducted pension contributions to Pension Fund Administrators.



“It is unacceptable that despite monthly deductions from workers’ salaries, some employers deliberately fail to remit the funds,” she said.



She warned that the practice endangered workers’ future and undermined their economic security after retirement.

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“The non-remittance of pension contributions constitutes a gross violation of labour laws and abuse of workers’ trust,” Sesi stated.

She described a pension as a fundamental workers’ right, stressing that employees deserved to retire with dignity after years of productive service.

According to her, NLC and PenCom had received growing complaints from affected workers across public and private establishments in Lagos.

Sesi said the complaints prompted immediate monitoring and enforcement efforts in collaboration with PenCom and other relevant stakeholders.



She warned that the Congress would mobilise affiliate unions against employers refusing to comply with pension remittance obligations.

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“If we need to purchase locks and keys just to ensure compliance and enforcement, we will apply that.



“We are the voice for the voiceless, the power for workers and the last hope of workers and pensioners,” Sesi said.



She further warned that defaulting employers risked public exposure and possible legal action for violating pension regulations.



Sesi urged employers to comply fully with pension laws to promote industrial harmony, social justice and national development.

Also speaking, PenCom Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, said the Contributory Pension Scheme guaranteed financial security for workers after retirement.

Oloworaran, represented by Mr Ahmed Lawan, Head of Compliance and Enforcement Department, said retirees previously suffered severe hardship and delayed pension payments.

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She noted that the CPS had improved pension administration but accused some employers of frustrating the scheme through non-remittance of deductions.

Oloworaran warned ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals and private firms against denying workers their pension rights.

She stressed that retirement should not become painful after years of dedicated public and private service.



“Deducting workers’ pension contributions without remitting them is a criminal offence under the pension law,” she warned.



The PenCom chief encouraged affected workers to report defaulting organisations to the NLC for investigation and enforcement.



She assured workers that the identities of whistleblowers would remain protected where necessary during enforcement operations.

Oloworaran announced that PenCom and NLC would begin joint monitoring and enforcement exercises across Lagos from June.



“We will go after organisations involved in non-remittance of workers’ pension deductions in Lagos State,” she said.



She urged workers to cooperate by providing useful information to strengthen compliance efforts and protect employees’ retirement savings.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC inaugurated a committee of task force commanders from affiliate unions to support enforcement operations statewide.