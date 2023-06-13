Akeredolu To Travel Out Over Ill-health, Transmits Power To Deputy

Nigeria
By David Adedeji
Rotimi-Akeredolu
Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

The ailing Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has asked the state assembly to transmit power to his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa for 21 days as he proceeds abroad for medical leave.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the letter from the governor indicated that he would be away from June 7 to July 6, 2023.

It could be recalled that the ill health of Akeredolu has caused controversies in Ondo State, especially on the transmission of power to his deputy.

Until he departed Nigeria, Akeredolu was receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State after being diagnosed with blood cancer(leukemia). 

