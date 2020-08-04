Akeredolu’s Desperation Can’t Save Him From Defeat, Says Deputy Gov

49 SHARES Share Tweet

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s desperation to win the October 10 governorship election can not save him from defeat.

Ajayi, who is Akeredolu’s deputy and the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party said this on Tuesday in an interview with THE WHISTLER .

Ajayi had dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party where he contested the primary election but he lost the ticket to Etityao Jegede (SAN).

Ajayi, who spoke to our correspondent through his Chief Press Secretary , Mr Babatope Okeowo, said Akeredolu had been thrown into panic immediately he realised that Ajayi would contest the election.

He said that was why the governor has been busy begging the traditional.rulers and politicians who he abandoned since he came to power.

He, however, said it was now too late because the people of the state had made up their minds ro support Ajayi to defeat his boss.

He said , “The Deputy Governor is not intimidated at all. If you observe very well, it’s Mr Governor that has become jittery since the possibility of the deputy governor contesting on the platform of another party.

” He has since been running Helter – skelter. He’s been begging up and down – the traditional rulers he once threatened and insulted, the civil servants he owed leave bonus and other entitlements.

“All these are desperate measures that can’t help him because the people have already made up their minds. The people have rejected him. “

He said the people of the state would resist any attempt to use federal might to subvert their will.

“As for federal might, in democracy, real power belong to the people. Most importantly, our democracy has evolved.

“The good people of Ondo State can’t be intimidated by police or any security agent on election day. We have done this before. In 2007, the Labour Party (LP) won election in Ondo State inspite of the federal might and support given to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) then.

“Again, if you follow the political trajectory in Ondo State you will see that opposition always defeated the incumbent in 2003, 2007 and even Governor Akeredolu himself defeated the ruling People’s Democratic Party in 2016 so his time is up.

“If Governor Akeredolu sail through all the legal huddles before him and eventually participate in the election he will only win perhaps in his locality.”