Akpabio Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock To Decide Keyamo’s Fate As Ministerial Hopeful

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, rushed to the Presidential Villa as soon as the Senate dissolved into executive session during consideration of Festus Keyamo for ministerial appointment.

The nominee had appeared for screening before the Senate but saw an inquest into his role as Minister of State for Labour and Employment during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari come under serious focus.

Keyamo was asked to explain why he blocked the House of Representatives and ignored Senate summons for key decisions he took as minister.

It led into a rowdy session before the chamber went into executive session.

But Akpabio dashed to the presidential villa and is currently holding a meeting with Tinubu.