BBNaija: No Wife Material Among All-Star Housemates, Kiddwaya Slams Female Co-Contestants

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
BBNaija star, Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija contestant, Terseer Kiddwaya, has declared that no female housemate from the All-Stars edition of the reality show possesses the qualities of a “wife material”

Kiddwaya said this during a chat with a fellow housemate, Pere, claiming that his girlfriend is a million times better.

“The behavior these women have exhibited for the past two weeks has made me realize that there is nothing I want to have with any of them.

“I don’t even want to try and get into anything with anyone here. I got a girl anyway and she is a million times better than all of them here.

“Like I have not seen anyone clean, I have not seen any cook. I have not seen anyone show any wife material, sort of wife characteristics. So I am like fuck everyone,” he said.

The 27-year-old Benue born featured in the “Lockdown” season in 2020.

Meanwhile, the winner of the BBNaija season 5 edition, Laycon has identified Kiddwaya as his favourite housemate in the ongoing All-Stars edition of the show.

On his Twitter handle, Laycon wrote: “I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again: Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life.”

