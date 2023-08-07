BBNaija: No Wife Material Among All-Star Housemates, Kiddwaya Slams Female Co-Contestants
Big Brother Naija contestant, Terseer Kiddwaya, has declared that no female housemate from the All-Stars edition of the reality show possesses the qualities of a “wife material”
Kiddwaya said this during a chat with a fellow housemate, Pere, claiming that his girlfriend is a million times better.
“The behavior these women have exhibited for the past two weeks has made me realize that there is nothing I want to have with any of them.
“I don’t even want to try and get into anything with anyone here. I got a girl anyway and she is a million times better than all of them here.
“Like I have not seen anyone clean, I have not seen any cook. I have not seen anyone show any wife material, sort of wife characteristics. So I am like fuck everyone,” he said.
The 27-year-old Benue born featured in the “Lockdown” season in 2020.
Meanwhile, the winner of the BBNaija season 5 edition, Laycon has identified Kiddwaya as his favourite housemate in the ongoing All-Stars edition of the show.
On his Twitter handle, Laycon wrote: “I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again: Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life.”