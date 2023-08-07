BBNaija: No Wife Material Among All-Star Housemates, Kiddwaya Slams Female Co-Contestants

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija contestant, Terseer Kiddwaya, has declared that no female housemate from the All-Stars edition of the reality show possesses the qualities of a “wife material”

Kiddwaya said this during a chat with a fellow housemate, Pere, claiming that his girlfriend is a million times better.

“The behavior these women have exhibited for the past two weeks has made me realize that there is nothing I want to have with any of them.

“I don’t even want to try and get into anything with anyone here. I got a girl anyway and she is a million times better than all of them here.

“Like I have not seen anyone clean, I have not seen any cook. I have not seen anyone show any wife material, sort of wife characteristics. So I am like fuck everyone,” he said.

The 27-year-old Benue born featured in the “Lockdown” season in 2020.

Meanwhile, the winner of the BBNaija season 5 edition, Laycon has identified Kiddwaya as his favourite housemate in the ongoing All-Stars edition of the show.

On his Twitter handle, Laycon wrote: “I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again: Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life.”