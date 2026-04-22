Adeleke Hosts Free Concert, Woos Youth Ahead Of Re-Election Bid

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Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced a free concert in Osogbo featuring his son, Adebayo Adeleke (B-Red), alongside several music artists from within and outside the state.

The event follows the appointment of the governor’s nephew, Davido, as Head of Youth Mobilisation for the governor’s re-election campaign ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

In a post shared on Wednesday via his X handle, Governor Adeleke described the concert as a statewide celebration aimed at uniting residents through music and entertainment.

“Osun, this free Concert is for everyone. I am delighted to have my son @B_RedHKN, his friends in the entertainment industry, and exciting upcoming musical acts from across Osun bringing the vibes home!” he wrote.

A poster released by the governor listed several performers billed for the event, including Peruzzi, CDQ, Fido, Shina Peters, May D, Sinarambo, Peller, and Kolu Wahala, among others.

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He added that the concert is open to all political affiliations, saying: “This Get Out to Vote Concert is for everyone in Osun State Accord, ADC, APC, LP, PDP no political divide, just pure Osun energy!”

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Technical Field in Osogbo on Friday, April 24, with free entry for residents. Adeleke also urged citizens to attend, stating, “Come out, groove, and let your voice count!”

The development comes as political activities intensify in Osun State ahead of the August 8, 2026 governorship election.