‘All Hope Is Not Lost’ – PDP’s Jandor Tells Supporters As Lagos Tribunal Delivers Judgment Monday

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on Monday, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has told his supporters that all hope is not lost.

Advertisement

Adediran stated that whatever becomes the outcome of Monday’s judgment would not be the end of the electioneering process.

According to him, whichever way the judgment goes, there are two more steps to go before the process of the election is brought to a close.

While noting that expectations are high, because of petitions concerning the provisions of the constitution and the 2022 Electoral Act before the Tribunal, Adediran said that he and his party decided to embrace judicial process to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Just like I put it here, it’s the court of first instance, which means that whichever way tomorrow’s Judgment swings, there are two more steps to go before the process of the 2023 Governorship election in Lagos State (is) brought to a close.

“I am aware that expectations are high, especially on issues bothering on the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Electoral Act, as well as precedents.

Advertisement

“For me and my political party, the PDP, our resolve to embrace judicial process is to strengthen our democratic process, so as to ensure the best of us are entrusted the positions to serve the rest of us.

“As I refuse to share from the opinion of many, that court of first instance in election petition (Tribunal) rarely do justice, I sincerely hope for thorough and unambiguous interpretations of all grounds of every petition tomorrow in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act. 2022,” he said via his social media handles on Sunday.

“To every Lagosian who keeps yarning (sic) for a breath of fresh air in the State of Lagos, I say all hope is not lost.

“I thank you all for staying true to this course, but tomorrow wouldn’t be the end of the 2023 electioneering process.

“It’s not over until it’s finally over…” Adediran added.

Advertisement

Adediran and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state, in which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour, who gathered 312,329, and Adediran who came a distant third with 62,449 votes.

The PDP candidate is demanding the disqualification of Sanwo-Olu and Rhodes-Vivour in the election for “non-compliance” with the Electoral Act 2022 as well as the guidelines of INEC.