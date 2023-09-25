IPOB: Release Kanu To Ohanaeze To Restore Peace In South East, Bishop Tells Tinubu

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
Nnamdi-Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu - Leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Ohanaeze Ndigbo to restore peace in the South East.

The Archbishop of Enugu Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Professor Emmanuel Chukwuma, gave the advice during a thanksgiving held by Ohanaeze at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The thanksgiving is in commemoration of the Igbo Day celebration coming up on Sept 29 in Enugu.

Chukwuma urged Tinubu to obey the court order which discharged and acquitted Kanu in October last year.

Quoting him, “We must make Tinubu obey the rule of law. Nnamdi Kanu must be released. They should stop deceiving themselves. Let them release Nnamdi Kanu to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and see what will happen.

“Thank God we are overcoming sit-at-home on Mondays. Alaigbo must not be wasted. Let us revive the economy of South East.”

The president general of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, during the thanksgiving, commended the governors of the five South-East states for their support to him since assumption of office.

He assured that with such support and that of other Igbo leaders, including Ndigbo in the Diaspora, Igbo would soon regain their greatness.

He further urged Ndigbo not to despair over the current situation of the region, assuring that things would soon turn around for the Igbo.

