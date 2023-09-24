Oyedepo Under Attack For Appointing Biological Son As National Youth Pastor Of Living Faith Church Worldwide

The President and Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop Oyedepo on Sunday came under attack from Nigerians for appointing his second biological son, Isaac as the national youth pastor, Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF) which is the youth arm of the church.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the YAF announced this on Sunday via its official Facebook page, adding the new youth pastor will take the youthful congregation to glorious heights.

“On the behalf of the Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide, we say a big welcome to our National Youth Pastor, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo as he takes the Youth Alive Fellowship to the next levels of glory,” YAF posted.

But reacting to the appointment, some Nigerians on social media congratulated the young pastor for the appointment but others questioned why must the son occupy such position.

Their comments is coming at a time when the Fountain of Life Bible Church named Jimmy Odukoya who is the biological son of the late founder as the replacement for his father.

But reacting to the appointment of Oyedepo’s son, a Facebook user, Chike Ogugwu wrote, “It’s his father’s business so,let him manage it well.”

Another user wrote, ” Family business, preparing him to take over. Papa, mama, pikin church, may God help us.”

For Paul Waiyo, he described the appointment as a business decision.

He said, “A Strategic Business Decision.Best way to go.”

Similarly, Joseph Ogidiolu wrote, ” Family business enterprise that is based on family heritage.”

Similarly, Christian Chukwudi said the young Isaac is being positioned by his father to take over from him some day.

He wrote, “Gradually Positioning him to take over from him someday.”

For Chibedu Edoga, he wrote, ” Family business is the best, congratulations on your new promotion, every members of the family must be called by fire and by thunder.”