NSCDC Arrests Three Crude Oil Thieves In Anambra, Vows To End Bunkering

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) Anambra Command has arrested three suspects involved in oil theft.

The suspects were arrested at Odekpe in Ogbaru local government area of the state while they were transporting about 1,625 litres of adulterated diesel.

The suspects in custody are Okechukwu Okeke, 28 years from Ojoto, Idemili South LocalGovernmentArea; Emeka Chukwuma, 34 years old, from Akili-Ozizor, Ogbaru LGA, both located in Anambra State; and Ifunanya Ike, 29 years old, from Mbano LGA in Imo State.

While parading the suspect, the State Commandant, Olatunde Maku revealed that the suspects had been captured by the Joint Operating Team of the Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Command, headed by ACC Chinenye Chinweze and worked in conjunction with the Nigerian Navy.

He disclosed that the culprits were conveying the illegal merchandise through a pair of shuttle buses: a white bus bearing the license plate Anambra AWK 429 XY, and an ash-colored bus with the registration number Anambra GDD 277 XB.

He said, “This arrest was made possible in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, and preliminary investigation revealed that the illegally refined products were loaded at Ogbakuma and headed to Okoti community, both in Ogbaru area.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Navy for their support in the fight against criminality in the state.

“This type of synergy is what is needed to wage a full-scale war against perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“NSCDC, as the lead agency in the protection of critical national, state, and local government assets and infrastructure, is known for its zero tolerance in crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities.

“We remain focused on freeing Anambra state of illegal petroleum products racketeering and other related criminalities.”