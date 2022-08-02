Amotekun Intercepts 140 Northern Youths In Ibadan, 45 Suspected Criminals In Ondo

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun corps, has arrested about 140 youths in a truck in Ibadan.

The youths, who were said to be traveling from Zanfara State to Ogere town in Ogun State were intercepted along UI-Bodija road on Tuesday evening.

They were said to have been taken to the operational base of the Amotekun who invited policemen, DSS and NSCDC men to profile those arrested.

The Commandant of Amotekun confirmed the arrest to journalists but said those arrested could not be described as criminals yet.

He said, ” We arrested them in a truck because the movement of such huge number of people in a truck is suspicious.

” We don’t know who they are now and what thier mission is. They are being profiled now and later they will know who they are and their mission.”

In a related development, the Amotekun in Ondo State has arrested 45 suspected criminals in some local government areas of the state.

The security agency said the suspects were arrested for various offences, which included armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and attempted murder, among others.

While parading the suspects at the headquarters of the command, Alagbaka, Akure, on Tuesday, the commander of the corps in the state, Adetunji Adeyeye, said the state would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of all forms of criminalities.

He explained that the suspects were arrested by the officers of the corps in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

He said,”The six kidnap syndicate among the suspects use spiritual means to hypnotise people they carry on their motorcycle to unknown destination.

“We have a case of one of them that specialises in killing motorcycle riders and taking over the motorcycle, dismantling and sending out of the state.

“We tracked him to Ore in Odigbo and we arrested his accomplice and the ring leader escaped to Ogun State. We contacted the Amotekun in Ogun State who assisted us in apprehending him.

“We also have another group that specialises in kidnapping. They actually kidnapped a lady in Ore but we were able to get the victim out alive without ransom and we were able to apprehend the suspected kidnappers.”