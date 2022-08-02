Akwa Ibom Governorship Candidate Promises To Empower Citizens With N1 Million Each If Elected

111 SHARES Share Tweet

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Akwa Ibom State, John James Akpanudoedehe, has promised to eradicate poverty, hunger, and unemployment in the state through monthly payment of N1 million to each resident in the state.

Decrying poverty and hunger in the state due to maladministration, Akpanudoedehe said no fewer than 1,000 persons from each of the 31 local government areas of the state would be empowered with N1m.

The money he said will be an empowerment to enable them run small and medium scale enterprises, become self-sufficient, and generate employment for others.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Director of Media Campaign Organisation, Solomon Johnny, on Tuesday.

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee accused the Peoples Democratic Party of failing the state for not addressing the needs of the people.

He said the needs of the people which he described as the “most dangerous and compelling needs”, will be addressed through “an economic stimulus plan which will act as first aid to poverty, unemployment and hunger.”

He promised that, “We intend to empower 1,000 persons in each Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State with N1,000,000 each to run small and medium scale enterprises to become self-sufficient and generate employment, no matter how small, to others.

“If Akwa Ibom State will give NNPP the opportunity to form the next government by electing Senato John Akpanudoedehe as governor, each year, about 31,000 people would have been so empowered to defeat poverty and in four years that a tenure runs, about 124,000 citizens would have been lifted above the poverty and unemployment mark,” he stated.

Akpanudoedehe had decamped from the APC after a running battle with the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for the choice of the party’s govenorship candidate for the 2023 election.

Following crisis in the state chapter of the APC, the party does not have governorship candidate in the state.

Akpanudoedehe, however promised that, “If in four years, we are able to create these numbers of employment through this scheme, we would have succeeded to reduce poverty by 45% in four years.”