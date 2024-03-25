Osun Driver ‘Hypnotised’ 15-Year-Girl With Charm To Rape Her

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 26-year-old commercial driver, Taofeek Oyekola, has been arrested by operatives of the Osun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident occurred when the teenager, identified as Mariam, boarded Oyekola’s commercial minibus.

The driver allegedly used a charm on the 15-year-old, causing her to lose consciousness, and took her to his residence at Ita-Olokan.

Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd.), the Corps Commandant of Osun Amotekun, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He stated that the suspect confessed to the crime, and the victim claimed that the driver used a ring to touch her, which made her lose consciousness, as she was the only passenger between Oja-Oba and Ilesha garage.

Adewinmbi further explained, “the suspect confessed to the crime. The girl said the driver brought out a ring and used it to touch her which made her lose consciousness because she was her only passenger between Oja-Oba and Ilesha garage. He took her home where she wanted to rape her, by that time the charm had stopped working on her.

“He ordered the girl to undress but the victim refused. He then forcefully pushed the victim onto a 3-seater couch and attempted to rape her. The victim pleaded with him to let her go and that she would come back later. He threatened to kill the girl

“He also brought out a concoction which he licked and ordered her to go to her house and bring all her belongings to live with him. He brought out different charms for the victim to take an oath that she would come back which the victim refused. He later followed her to her house on a bike to assist in bringing her belongings. When the victim got down from the bike, she raised an alarm and the driver was arrested immediately.”

He further disclosed that the driver has been transferred to the National Agency For Prohibition On Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP) in Osogbo for interrogation and prosecution.