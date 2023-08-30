Anambra Farmers Urged To Harvest Mature Crops As Flooding Looms

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, ASEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo, Wednesday, told residents of flood-prone areas to get set to relocate to high topographies as flooding looms.

Recall that the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said Anambra was among the fifteen states likely to be ravaged by flood following the opening of Lagdo dam by the Cameroonian authorities.

Speaking in an interview in Awka, Odenigbo said the state government had trained “over one hundred and fifty local emergency management committees as first responders to the disaster.”

“The present administration is leaving no stone unturned this year as all the relevant agencies and stakeholders are collaborating to prevent whatever lapses that could aggravate the disaster,” he said.

He then advised the people in the riverine areas to harvest their mature agricultural produce and also get all their relevant items like certificates and other valuables ready, so that they can relocate to higher grounds whenever they are told to do so.