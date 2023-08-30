Gabon Coup: Tinubu Seeks Canada’s Help To Stop Military Takeovers In Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday spoke with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, seeking help to stop the recurring issue of military coups in Africa.

The appeal came after the military in Gabon deposed President Ali Bongo who had taken power in 2009 following his father’s 42-year rule since 1967.

Following the coup, the country’s military officers declared that 64-year-old Bongo had been placed under house arrest.

The takeover occurred after his victory was announced in the August 26, 2023 election that would have extended his family’s 55-year reign in the Central African nation.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s media adviser said the Nigerian leader and Canada’s Trudeau, in a phone conversation, concurred that safeguarding constitutional democratic governance in Africa remained a critical shared objective.

“The two leaders discussed deepening investments in Nigeria in the sub-sector of Agro-processing and the need for greater support of older democracies in undergirding younger democracies in Africa in the fight against terrorism and poverty.

“The Nigerian leader encouraged the Canadian leader to facilitate enhanced military cooperation while acknowledging the key contributions that Nigerians continue to make toward Canada’s economic development and public sector leadership.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also shared views with his Canadian counterpart with respect to the crisis in Niger Republic and the unfolding situation in Gabon,” Ngelale added.

Meanwhile, hours after Bongo’s ousting, Gabon’s senior military officers reportedly convened to deliberate on leadership transition.

With unanimous agreement, they selected General Brice Oligui Nguema, the former head of the presidential guard, as the country’s ‘General President’.

Confined to his residence, Bongo also released a video in which he reached out to international allies to intervene in the situation.