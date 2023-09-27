Anambra Govt Employs Secondary School Teachers Days After Announcing Free Education

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Government has announced the commencement of recruitment process for teachers into public secondary schools in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by the Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu urged qualified and interested applicants to apply on or before 14th October, 2023.

According to the statement, applicants must possess at least a Bachelors degree in Sciences, Education, Technology, Engineering, Technology, and Engineering, an NYSC Discharge or exemption certificate, First School Leaving Certificate, and an Evidence of age.

It says a TRCN Certificate will be an added advantage.

The statement explained that the teachers are required in fifty subject areas including Mathematics, English language, Chemistry, Vehicle Body Building, General Metal works and other vocational and skills-based areas.

It also stated that a test in candidates’ areas of specialization will be conducted for all applicants that met the criteria while the list of successful candidates for physical interview, verification of certificates and documentation will be published online.

Recall that Governor Chukwuma Soludo, last Friday, while visiting Ado Girls Secondary School, Onitsha announced that the state government will employ another 3000 teachers that will be placed in all the public secondary schools in the state.

The Governor had maintained that the plan was in line with his agenda to raise the standard and quality of education in all public schools and end the era of “PTA” teachers.

This recruitment exercise is coming less than one week after the governor had during his visits to Premier Primary School Odume Obosi and Ado Girls Secondary School Onitsha, announced that in line with the Solution Free Education policy, no child from early childhood education and development up to Junior Secondary School (JSS 3), would be required to pay any fee.