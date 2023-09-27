Victor Osimhen Threatens Legal Action Against Napoli Over Video Mocking His Penalty Miss

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen is reportedly set to take legal action against his own club after his team posted a bizarre video on Tik Tok seemingly mocking him .

According to Mirror UK, Victor Osimhen will reserve the right to take legal action against his own club Napoli over the video posted via their official TikTok account.

The video centred on an incident in the club’s scoreless draw against Bologna on Sunday, in which Osimhen spurned the opportunity to win the game from the penalty spot.

That proved to be the game’s defining moment and was a rare miss from the Nigerian – who had bagged three goals in his first five matches this season.

The video focused on Osimhen appealing for the penalty, using a strange and rather unsettling sped-up voice – which appeared to have no context, other than to mock the striker for his attempts to persuade the decision to be given.

The video continued to show the striker blasting his effort off target and then abruptly ending.

The club is yet to acknowledge the video, which was subsequently deleted, but his agent Roberto Calenda has suggested that Osimhen is considering legal action against his club – an extremely unusual circumstance.

Calendo said on Tuesday evening: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video m%cking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.” The FIFA agent added:

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”