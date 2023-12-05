Anambra Govt Seals Shops For Violating Environmental Laws

Nigeria
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
The Anambra State government has sealed up some shops in Awka the state capital for violating environmental laws.

The sealing of the shops was carried out by the state’s task force, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) during a routine patrol in Awka.

The Managing Director of the task force, Celestine Anere said the indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, which in turn blocks drainages and water ways led the team to seal up the shops

He maintained that the move is in line with the state governor, Charles Soludo’s efforts in making the state a clean and habitable place for all.

Anere maintained that the OCHA task force under his watch will continue to enforce laws and sanction defaulters of the states environmental guidelines.

He, however, called on the public to report defaulters to the appropriate authorities.

