Anambra Govt, SMEDAN Sign N1bn Agreement To Fund SMEs

The Anambra State Government and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) over the weekend signed a N1bn agreement to fund Small and Medium sized Enterprises in Anambra State.

Under the agreement, Anambra State Government will provide N500,000,000 while SMEDAN will match it with another N500,000,000.

The N1bn funding agreement was signed by Charles Odhii, Director General of SMEDAN and Christian C. Udechukwu, Commissioner for Industry, Anambra State with Mark Okoye, Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) as witness for both partners.

ANSG and SMEDAN funding partnership will be integrated into Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s agenda for targeted sustainable economic support for small and medium enterprises industrial growth in Anambra State.