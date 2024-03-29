Anambra Assembly To Pass Bill For Prohibition Of Secret Cult

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A bill for a law to provide for the prohibition of secret cult and similar activities and related matters has passed second reading.

The bill scaled through second reading during plenary at the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The bill sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Sir Ikenna Ofodeme seeks to prohibit all forms of cultism in Anambra State.

Leading the debate, Sir Ikenna stated that the fight against cultism involves all especially the church, parents and institutions, disclosing that the menace has gone beyond activities in schools and has spread down to villages and streets.

He noted that it is a lifesaving bill because cultism has triggered the taking of illicit drugs which enabled cultists carry out most of the killings they do.

He disclosed that if the bill is passed into law, anyone who commits the offence whether through conspiracy, sponsoring or supporting cult activities, will face the consequences.

Ikenna said the State House of Assembly is committed to making Anambra state a livable and prosperous homeland, which is the mission and vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

According to him “secret cultism has been a bane in the society today. One could always think that this cultism is something that has only to do with higher institutions but hearing of the menace of such as concerns our society at large is truly unbelievable

“The number of killings associated with cultism these days in various communities is so enormous and umpteenth that needs urgent attention from the government in order to stop their activities, met laws to serve as punishment and save the lives of people.”