‘We Prefer Natural Hair’ -Nigerian Men Tackle Pastor Who Advised Women To Go Artificial

The social media went agog when a pastor advised single ladies to buy wigs and shun natural hairs so as to attract their life partner.

In the video, the pastor who urged the women to be friendly and go out more often, advised them against wearing their natural hair as the hair does not attract men.

She said, “The Bible says that to have friends you must first show yourself to be friendly. You’re squeezing your face, ‘nobody is calling me’ but this is how your face is.

“Friday night, you’re at home, Monday, you’re at home, Tuesday you’re at home. Instead of you smiling, be shining your teeth anywhere you are. When your friends are hanging out, say, ‘I’m coming’. Show yourself friendly and then you will have friends.”

While speaking against natural hair, she said: “All of you will be carrying natural hair about. Who natural hair helps? Go and spend that money on hair. Draw your brows, buy lip gloss, look good.”

However, when THE WHISTLER interviewed some men(who only want their first name published) on their hair choices for their ladies, many of them opted for natural hair for their women.

“I prefer my woman with natural hair”, Fred, one of the men stated. “ I get attracted to women with their natural hair. I feel very free to approach them because I see them as real people.”

When asked why he buys a wig for his woman if he prefers natural hair, Fred replied that he has never bought a wig for any woman he dated.

“I once followed a lady to a hair salon. She picked a wig of almost N100,000 and was looking at me, asking if I wouldn’t support her. I grudgingly brought out a little money and she completed the rest. All these wigs make them look artificial,” he said.

For Anthony, he loves his woman with neat braids or a low sweet cut because it makes her look more natural and attractive.

He expressed displeasure over the “stench” that comes out of “these long hairs” adding that it “could make someone run mad.”

“I love my woman with neat braids or a low sweet cut. It makes her look more natural and attractive. She won’t have that time to sleep in the saloon waiting for some cow tail to be tied around her head,” he said.

Seun, on his part, stated that he is more attracted to women with natural hair because of its simplicity.

“It shows simplicity for me. I really do love that. It also makes me feel you are proud of who you are,” he said.

Dozie also agrees with Seun’s submission. He stated that women being with their natural hair shows that they accept that they are sexy, even without the wigs.

“I personally love women with natural hair. To me, it shows that you accept who you are and know your own sexiness. And growing up most of the women around me have their natural hairs on most time,” he added.

He stated that he believes that true beauty lies in the natural essence of anything, adding that anything that comes in its original or natural state is often a joy to behold.

‘I understand the perception has always been that hair extensions and wigs are what makes women beautiful, but I have a totally different idiosyncrasy and orientation about it, so if I have my way women in our clime will just be on their natural hairs,” he said.

Some of the men who were asked why they support their women to buy wigs if they truly love them on natural hair, stated that they only do that so that they will have their peace of mind.

“You don’t know how my wife hounds me for money to buy new wigs and hair extensions. I just give in so that peace will reign in the house,” Afolabi, one of the men said.