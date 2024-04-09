Help Us Raise N2m Ransom, Friends Of Kidnapped UNIZIK Students Beg Nigerians

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Friends and Schoolmates of Miss Francisca Chioma, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State who was said to be kidnapped on her way to a burial have called on Nigerians to help raise N2m ransom asked by her captives.

According to reports from social media, Chioma, a student of the Science Education Department in the institution, went missing on Friday, April 5, after she left Awka to attend a friend’s father’s burial in a community in Anambra State.

No one, including her colleagues, friends, and family members, has been able to reach her through her telephone as calls to her line were not responded to.

The post pleading for help on social media by one Collins C. was captioned, “Francisca Oma Went Missing!” and it reads, “She was abducted on Friday, and till now, we’ve not been able to find her.

“There have been plenty of calls from her end. She was kidnapped alongside two others on her way to a village in Anambra state for a friend’s dad’s funeral.

“It’s been two nights already, and I fear her safety. I thought it was a prank. I’m still struggling to believe it.

“They first demanded a ransom of N10m but Collins C. and God’swill A. were able to beat it down to N2m.

“We were given a deadline, and we need your help. Francisca needs your help. You can offer us advice or suggestions on what next step to take. Pray for Francisca. Pray for her safety. Pray for her release.

“Help us raise the ransom. Whatever you can offer, no matter how little.”

It was gathered that the kidnappers also gave a deadline of Tuesday (today) for the payment of the ransom.

Another post that still emphasized the urgency of raising the ransom read, “I usually don’t do this but please, I need your help saving this young lady here.

“Francisca Oma was kidnapped last Friday on her way to a village in Anambra State for a friend’s dad’s funeral.

“The kidnappers demanded N10m but her friends, Rejoice Praise Chidimma Ugbor and co were able to beat it down to N2m. About 600k has been raised so far.

“The kidnappers have given till tomorrow as the deadline, else they’ll take her life.

“The connection between her and the kidnappers has been through her friend in whose account monies are being donated.

“Please, let us save her by contributing even the tiniest amount. Your 1k, 5k, 50k, 100k will go a very long way.”

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the kidnap of the student, adding that relevant security agencies in the state have been alerted.

“It is important to also note that the incident did not happen in the school and we have to be clear about that. We have contacted the relevant security agencies and we hear the ‘kidnappers’ have contacted the family. Although, we are not aware if they have requested for any ransome or not,” he said.

Also, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the command is aware of the incident and called for information that can help the investigations.

“The command is aware of the unconfirmed information out there on the abduction of a UNIZIK student; and we want to use this medium to invite the victim’s family, friends, or witnesses to come forward with information that can help us embark on investigations, please,” he said.