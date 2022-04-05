Anambra: Hunters Rally Support For Soludo Over Insecurity

The Nigerian Hunters Council, Anambra State branch, Tuesday, said it would support Gov Charles Soludo to restore peace in the state.

The state commander of the council, Ogudogwo Titus Chukwudi, stated this while reacting to measures already adopted by Gov Soludo in restoring peace in the state.

He said, “From the look of things, what Soludo needs to fly higher in providing good governance is total support of the people.

“Like we supported him during the election by giving him our votes, we are also extending the support to his administration and ready to contribute our own quota for the progress of our state.

“We have the capacity to help in making Anambra State a crime-free state because no other agencies know the ungoverned places like the forest, bushes and abandoned buildings within the state like hunters.

“It is possible to achieve a crime-free state under Soludo’s administration if we can get the adequate support to enhance our effectiveness.”

Our correspondent reports that Soludo had in a Mass yesterday announced an end to Monday’s sit-at-home in the state.

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer of the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, earlier confirmed that a guard working in the church that Soludo worshipped yesterday was killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident happened at Joseph’s Cathedral Church, Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA.

Mr Ikenga said, “Investigation on the shooting incident along Ekwulobia road yesterday by 10:30pm is on.

“Patrol has also been intensified in the area and normalcy has been restored. Hoodlums along the expressway of Ekwulobia by St Patrick Cathedral started shooting sporadically. Unfortunately, one of the security guards in the church was fatally hit by a bullet and later died.”