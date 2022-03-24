Anambra Monarchs, Town Unions Endorse Peter Obi For 2023 Presidency

Various traditional rulers and presidents general of all the 177 communities in Anambra State, Thursday, declared their support for Mr Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

They declared their support after a meeting they held seperately at Anambra State Government House, Awka. Obi, a former governor of the state, told them that he would contest under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obi said he decided to consult the traditional rulers and town unions of the state, under the umbrella of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC), to get their blessings.

Our correspondent reports that the 2019 vice-presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar was accompanied during the visit by the senator representing Anambra Central, Iyom Uche Ekwunife; the 2017 governorship candidate of the PDP in Anambra State, Sir Oseloka Obaze, and the member representing Awka North and South at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Chinedu Onwuaso, among others.

Obi stated during the interaction that, “I have come to inform you first of my aspiration to become the next president of Nigeria.

“I am here because you are my father. After you, I can now tell others. I want you to know that I’m strongly in the race and fully prepared for the contest. I need your royal blessings to win.

“After a careful study of Nigeria and where Nigeria is today, I discovered that my country is too divided. I believe that the government I will lead as president will reunite Nigeria.

“We need unity and peace for the progress of Nigeria. Nigeria of today is insecured. The government I will lead will be secured to attract both local and foreign investors.

“I will manage Nigeria resources effectively and efficiently. I will focus on the critical area of our economy for development.

“They are education, health and pulling people out of poverty. We have already set an example as a governor of Anambra State.

“Nigeria needs people with capacity, confidence and willingness to manage her resources efficiently.

“We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production so that we can build a better future for our country. I want to lead a Nigeria where people from Sokoto, Ibadan, Onitsha and others will be secured, and celebrate Nigeria.

“I am not aspiring for a political position, but for an opportunity to serve the people of Nigeria. I want you to use your contacts and networks to gather support for me.”

The group commended Mr Obi for the declaration, and assured him of their support for him.