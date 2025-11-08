ANAMBRA: ‘Our Security Arrangements Very Tight,’ CP Bello Tells THE WHISTLER

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner of Police on election duty in Aguata Local Government Area (LGA), Mohammed Bello, has assured of tight security arrangements to forestall any impending threat during and after the election.

CP Bello spoke to THE WHISTLER when he visited the polling unit of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)’s candidate, Chukuma Soludo, who is yet to cast his vote as of 12:55 pm.

Bello is part of the 21 CPs deployed to monitor the election process across the state.

He said the police commenced duties in the LGA on Friday, visiting the registration areas and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office to ensure a safe environment.

He said, “We started last night with the INEC office, we have gone round the voting centres and the security arrangements are very tight and you can see it.

“People are queuing up to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“Virtually, armed security personnel are not close to where voting is going on. Ours is to provide security.

“We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the safety of all persons who are coming out about the elections is of priority.

“There have not been any form of threats and I want to assure you, there is not going to be any.”

Meanwhile, the police said it has intensified air surveillance as part of its proactive security measures to ensure a peaceful, safe, and transparent electoral process.

“The intensified aerial patrols are being coordinated in synergy with ground troops, marine operatives, and tactical units already deployed to strategic locations across the State.

“The air surveillance teams are mandated to monitor movement patterns, detect suspicious gatherings, and provide real-time intelligence support to ground commanders for swift operational response.

“The Force reiterates that it remains neutral, professional, and committed to protecting all citizens, electoral officials, observers, and materials throughout the election period.

“The public is encouraged to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel performing their lawful duties,” the Anambra Command said in a statement on Saturday.