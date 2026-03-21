Two Arrested As Police Uncover Staged Kidnapping Plot In Anambra

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The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspects after uncovering a case of conspiracy and staged kidnapping done in collaboration between the victim’s boyfriend, after extorting the victim’s parents of ₦240,000.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the spokesman for the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the arrest was made after a significant breakthrough in several reported cases under investigation in the command within the last two weeks.

Ikenga said the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, carried out the arrest on March 14 and also recovered several items, including cash, from the suspects.

The statement read, “The Anambra State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in several reported cases under investigation within the last two weeks.

“Among the feats recorded, the notable ones include the following: The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu on March 14, 2026, uncovered a case of conspiracy and staged kidnapping with the arrest of two suspects, namely: Chinedu Chineye Nwobi ‘M’, aged 25 years and Okwudili Nweke ‘M’, aged 25 years, respectively.

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“The victim, Miss Mmesoma Ifediora, aged 18 years, was rescued unharmed in a forest popularly known as ‘Malaysia Forest’ located at Iruayika, Awkuzu.

“Upon interrogation, the rescued victim confessed that the kidnapping was staged in collaboration with her boyfriend, Obiora Okoye, with the intent to extort the sum of N3m from her parents.”

“She further revealed that they had both taken an oath of secrecy and had been moving from one location to another over a period of about two months to sustain the deception.

“However, Obiora, the boyfriend of the victim, also known as ‘Stainless’, fled the scene upon sighting the Police and is currently at large.

“To this end, the victim admitted that her parents had already paid the sum of N240,000 into her Opay account as part of the ransom demand.”

He disclosed that items recovered from the scene include 10 SIM cards of different networks, one MTN 4G WiFi device, two female pants, one native “juju” calabash, one duos mobile phone, a necklace, a white bandage used to tie the victim’s hands and eyes and computer cables.

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In a related development, Ikenga said the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, on March 18, 2026, also arrested a suspect, one Chukwuebuka Eze ‘M’, aged 24 years, with a distinctive tattoo inscription on his chest reading: ‘No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper’.

According to him, the suspect, identified as the gang leader, is responsible for the kidnapping incident in Obosi, where a ransom of N150,000 was later paid before the release of the victims, while their valuables were also forcefully taken.

“Items recovered at the point of his arrest include one locally-made double-barrel shotgun, five live cartridges and one Redmi mobile phone belonging to one of the victims.”

“The suspect also confessed to the crime and other related criminal activities within the State. He mentioned other gang members who are currently at large, as the Police investigative team is currently working with the information for possible arrest.

“These successes are the result of intensified intelligence-led operations, strategic deployment of personnel, and improved collaboration with other security agencies and members of the public.”

“All suspects shall be charged to court on conclusion of the investigation,” Ikenga added.