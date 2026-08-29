Bashir El-Rufai Vows To ‘Terrorise’ APC Over Family Ordeal

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed never to forgive the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as attacks against his family.

Bashir made the remarks in a post on X, saying he would seek political power to retaliate against members of the ruling party whom he accused of turning against his family during a difficult period.

He said even if his father emerged from his current ordeal and chose to forgive his perceived adversaries, he would not do the same.

“Even if my father emerges from his ordeal like Gandhi and forgives and forgets, I won’t,” Bashir wrote.

He added: “I will acquire power somehow for the sole reason of terrorising those (APC) that attacked like wolves upon my family at our weakest. Friend or foe, it won’t matter.”

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Bashir, however, made an exception for one person, Mahmud Ribadu, whom he described as his biological brother.

“Only @mahmudribadu will be spared. That one is my biological brother. Everyone else is fair game,” he said.

The latest outburst comes amid an apparent family disagreement involving Bashir and his brother, Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives.

Bashir had on Friday criticised Bello on social media, using abusive language in what appeared to be an escalation of an undisclosed family dispute.

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai has remained under the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations of corruption during his tenure as Kaduna governor.

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The former governor has denied wrongdoing, while investigations into the allegations continue.