Workers Petition FG Over 13-Month Quarry Closure

Workers of Stone Rockers have petitioned the Federal Government over the 13-month closure of the company’s quarry in Kuje, Abuja, alleging that the facility was shut without any court order authorising the action.

The petition, submitted through the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, alleged that the quarry, located at Gaube Farmland Layout in Barmishi Village, was sealed on July 24, 2025, by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), led by the Mining Marshal Commandant, John Attah.

According to the company, about 14 people were arrested during the operation, while granite samples were also taken away.

Speaking during a protest by the company’s workers at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja, a representative of Stone Rockers, Adeyeye Olugbenga, expressed concern over the prolonged closure.

Olugbenga said the shutdown had affected more than 70 workers and their dependants, accusing the NSCDC of halting the company’s operations without sufficient justification.

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He said Stone Rockers holds Quarry Lease No. 37326 covering the site and had employed workers, undertaken community development initiatives and paid royalties to the government before the quarry was shut.

The dispute had previously led to a N5 billion lawsuit filed by Stone Rockers against the NSCDC, its Commandant-General and Attah at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/2412/2025, seeks declarations that the closure of the quarry and seizure of the company’s equipment were unlawful.

The company is also seeking the return of its equipment and damages.

Stone Rockers alleged that the NSCDC ordered the closure after claiming that the quarry had encroached on land belonging to Lord Career Ventures Nigeria Limited.

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The case was assigned to Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In its latest petition, the company said it had written to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office and the NSCDC Commandant-General, seeking clarification on the circumstances surrounding the closure.

However, it alleged that despite its correspondence with the relevant authorities, it had not received a satisfactory explanation for the continued shutdown.

Stone Rockers also disclosed that a criminal case had been filed against its Managing Director over alleged illegal mining, with the Attorney-General of the Federation listed as the complainant.

The company said the court directed the complainant to serve the defendant with the proof of evidence but alleged that the order remained unfulfilled nearly a year later.

It further said it had petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Inspector-General of Police over the matter.

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Stone Rockers called on President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the closure and direct the reopening of the quarry.

While expressing support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle illegal mining, the company maintained that enforcement actions must be carried out in accordance with the law.

It also urged the authorities to clarify the legal basis for the operations of the mining marshals and establish whether due process was followed in shutting down the quarry.