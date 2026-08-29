Ohanaeze Moves To Resolve Lagos Leadership Crisis

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has begun efforts to resolve the leadership crisis and legal disputes affecting the Lagos State chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The move followed a strategic meeting involving elders and prominent Igbo leaders in Lagos, according to a statement issued by Chukwuma Njoku, media aide to the group’s Director-General, Strategic Planning and Implementation, Tony Obizoba.

The assembly resolved to work towards ending the prolonged legal battles over the leadership of the organisation and tackle the activities of individuals allegedly parading themselves as President-General, executive members and other officials without the required legal documentation or authority.

It also announced plans to inaugurate a new President-General to provide legitimate leadership and foster unity among Ndigbo in Lagos.

The group expressed concern over individuals allegedly declaring themselves Eze Ndigbo in different communities without following established traditional processes or securing the appropriate legal and institutional recognition.

Advertisement

It stressed that traditional and organisational leadership positions must be attained through due process and in line with relevant laws and established customs.

The assembly said it was time for Igbo leaders and stakeholders to unite under a properly registered and legally recognised body to promote the advancement and wellbeing of Ndigbo in Nigeria and abroad.

It added that the Lagos meeting formed part of wider consultations and strategic engagements aimed at addressing existing challenges and repositioning Ndigbo on a progressive, united and sustainable path.