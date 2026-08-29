FG Loses N120bn To Energy Losses On Ikorodu–Sagamu Corridor

The Federal Government is moving to plug an estimated annual power loss of N120 bn along the 132kV Ikorodu–Sagamu corridor.

To this end, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has assured of sustained electricity supply and warned against energy theft and meter tampering.

Tegbe gave the warning during a high-level engagement with industrial customers along the corridor following concerns over major discrepancies between electricity supplied and the energy accounted for by market participants.

THE WHISTLER recalls that

the Ikorodu–Sagamu corridor has grown into a major industrial hub, hosting some of the country’s biggest electricity consumers.

However, increased monitoring of power flows by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) since 2024 has revealed troubling anomalies in consumption and loading patterns.

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By 2026, the discrepancies had become increasingly difficult to reconcile, with losses on the corridor reportedly reaching as high as 100MW, translating to an estimated N120bn loss in one year.

Speaking at the meeting, Tegbe said the Federal Government remained committed to ensuring that industries receive the electricity needed to sustain production and investment.

He, however, declared that reliable electricity supply must be matched by responsible consumption, accurate metering and payment.

“We must know where the power is going and what is compromising it,” the minister said.

He directed stakeholders to establish the facts through a transparent, scientific and fair investigation.

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Tegbe warned that the government would take firm action against meter tampering, deliberate interference with energy measurement, manipulation of data and other forms of energy theft that deprive the electricity market of legitimate revenue.

“Every consumer must be responsible for its actions and consumption,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to approach the investigation with openness and a commitment to resolving the outstanding issues, stressing that the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s electricity market depends on accountability from every participant.