JAMB Extends Deadline For Acceptance Of Previous Admissions To September 30

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline for candidates offered admission from 2021 to date to either accept or reject such offers to Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

The Board had earlier announced Monday, 31 August 2026 as the deadline for all candidates offered admission from 2021 to date to indicate their acceptance or rejection of such offers and the extension is therefore a final opportunity for all affected candidates to take the necessary action before the expiration of the new deadline.

According to the Board, the extension applies to candidates with pending admission offers who have not yet accepted or rejected such offers under both the regular and CUIIA categories.

CUIIA, which stands for Central University and Inter-University Admission, covers non-UTME admissions including Direct Entry, part-time, sandwich, distance learning and other programmes processed through JAMB.

“Candidates with pending admission offers who have not yet accepted or rejected ( regular or CUIIA) such offers are strongly advised to do so before 30 September 2026.

“Candidates should not wait until the deadline, as failure to take action within the stipulated period will have consequences for the status of such admissions,” the statement from the Board said.

JAMB explained that candidates who accept their admission offers will be able to proceed to print and obtain their admission letters, while those who reject their offers will have their dashboards reverted to “Not Admitted”, enabling the Board to update its records and ensure that its admission data accurately reflects the current status of candidates.

The Board noted that for candidates who are no longer in the institution where the previous admission was offered, or who are currently in a different programme from the one for which the previous admission was offered, such candidates may accept the outstanding admission and subsequently apply for the appropriate correction or deletion of the admission, as the case may be.

This, the Board said will enable JAMB to appropriately update the candidate’s admission status and records.

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“Similarly, candidates who are currently pursuing a second degree but still have a previous admission offer that remains unaccepted may go ahead and reject such an offer and continue with their current programme,” the Board said.

The Board further clarified that candidates who have been offered admission in the 2026 admission exercise but still have a previous admission offer pending should not be apprehensive, as such candidates may reject the previous admission offer and doing so will have no adverse effect whatsoever on their 2026 admission.

The Board said it is providing this extension to give all affected candidates one final opportunity to indicate clearly whether they wish to accept or reject their outstanding admission offers and to enable the Board to maintain accurate, current and reliable national admission records.

JAMB emphasised that there will be no further opportunity after the expiration of the extended deadline on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

“At the expiration of the deadline, all outstanding admission offers from 2021 to date that have neither been accepted nor rejected will automatically be reverted to “Not Admitted” status and will remain so on the Board’s records.

“All affected candidates are therefore strongly urged to act immediately and not wait until the deadline. Candidates should also note that failure to accept an admission offer within the stipulated period will render the offer invalid,” the Board noted.