Anambra Student Wins WASSCE Visually Impaired Award

A student from Anambra State, Precious Mbajiorgu, has won the best candidate in the category of visually impaired students in Nigeria in the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by the West African Examinations Council.

Mbajiorgu, who sat for the examination at St. John of God Secondary School in Awka, was declared the winner of that category in Abuja at the WAEC office for her academic excellence despite being physically challenged.

The examination body said she performed brilliantly in the nine subjects she wrote.

Mbajiorgu, who is an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, lost her sight in 2008 to glaucoma when she was finishing her primary school education in Awada, Anambra State.

She had lost some years in school as she tried to adjust to her new condition while learning how to read with the Braille machine.

Mbajiorgu, who is now 21, is currently a fresh student at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, where she is studying Guidance and Counselling.

While receiving the award, Mbajiorgu, who plans to be an academic, dedicated her award from WAEC to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for his commitment to quality education and for his efforts to empower People With Disability (PWD).