Shun Malpractices, NECO Registrar Warns As Over 74,000 Candidates Sit For Examination

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examination Council, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi has warned the 74,819 candidates sitting for the ongoing 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates nationwide to shun examination malpractices as there are dire consequences if caught.

Wushishi, who was speaking on Saturday while monitoring the examination at Government Science Secondary School Gombe, Gombe State, stated that various measures have been put in place to check the menace.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates at the centre, adding that the reports received from the various centres across the country indicated that the examination is going on smoothly.

The Registrar, who is on a nation-wide monitoring of the examination, said the Council has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the examination is seamless.

The Council in a press statement signed by its Ag. Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani said the 2023 SSCE External, which started on Monday, 20th November 2023, will end on 20th December 2023.

It added that candidates are to sit for the examination in 29 different subjects.