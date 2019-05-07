Sponsored

Angry Villagers Block Osinbajo’s Convoy In Abuja

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
VP-Yemi-Osinbajo-Convoy-Blocked-By-Abuja-Villagers (1)
Angry villagers block Osinbajo’s convoy in Abuja

Advertisement

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s convoy has been blocked by some villagers along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway in Abuja.

RELATED

Vice President Extends Slash In Business Registration Fee

57 LASU Students Make First Class, Highest In Varsity’s…

According to the Senior Special Assistant-Media & Publicity to the VP,
Laolu Akande, the protesters identified to be residents of Gbagyi village, made a barricade on Tuesday against Osinbajo’s convoy as he was heading to the airport.

Protesters block Osinbajo’s convoy in Abuja

Advertisement

The villagers were alleged to be protesting against invasion of their land by the military as they converged on the major road connecting the airport to the city.

The VP was forced to speak to the protesters as his security aides could not bring the situation to calm.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!