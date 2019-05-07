Angry villagers block Osinbajo’s convoy in Abuja

Advertisement

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s convoy has been blocked by some villagers along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway in Abuja.

According to the Senior Special Assistant-Media & Publicity to the VP,

Laolu Akande, the protesters identified to be residents of Gbagyi village, made a barricade on Tuesday against Osinbajo’s convoy as he was heading to the airport.

The villagers were alleged to be protesting against invasion of their land by the military as they converged on the major road connecting the airport to the city.

The VP was forced to speak to the protesters as his security aides could not bring the situation to calm.