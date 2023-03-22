Anxiety Heightens In Enugu Over Non-Release Of Guber Results

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anxiety is rising in Enugu State over the non-release of the governorship election results held on 18th March 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission halted the collation of the results from Nkanu East LGA following a petition from the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, alleging that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System was not used during the polls.

The state collation officer, as a result, referred the matter to INEC headquarters in Abuja, which prompted the suspension of the exercise, and the ongoing review of the 30, 000 votes garnered by the Peoples Democratic Party in Nkanu East LGA, which is the LGA of PDP’s guber candidate, Mr Peter Mba.

Since the suspension, supporters of both Labour Party and the PDP have been showing solidarity for their respective candidates, and even claiming victorious.

An Enugu-based business man, Solomon Odo, said, “We are apprehensive. I have never been political, but the recent development has gradually boxed me to a corner. I have lost eating appetite in anticipation of who will be the next governor of our state. I support that the proper thing be done, but it should be done faster.”

A civil servant at the state ministry of justice, Moneke Okeke, said, “People.are already having depression. It shows that our people are becoming conscious of their leaders. They voted and want their votes to count.”

For Eucharia Ogbodo, a lawyer, “Justice rushed is justice crushed. I agree that we have waited a long time, but if proper things were not done, a wrong precedence would be set, which will not be good for our democracy. INEC should be allowed to do the right thing.”

However, Nwabueze Ugwu, a constitutional lawyer and former guber aspirant in the state, said the results ought to have been declared while aggrieved parties settle their matters in court.

According to him, “The work of INEC is to collate results and declare, and not to interrogate such results. That aspect belongs to the judiciary, and that is why we have the tribunal.”