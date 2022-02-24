Mother Who Reported Daughter’s Rape To Police In Port Harcourt Says Life Threatened

The mother of a 5-year-old girl who was raped in Port Harcourt, Mrs Alice Henry, has cried out that her life was under threat from friends of the alleged rapist who is in police custody.

The tearful woman who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday, alleged that thugs were hired to beat her up for reporting the matter to the police.

Following her report to the police, the alleged rapist, Bright Ekwueme, was arrested in Rumuekini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while the five-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

The mother of the victim has now cried for help and protection from those after her life, and to ensure her daughter gets justice.

“I need help from the government,people should help me. Somebody raped my daughter.

“The person’s name is Bright Ekwueme. He is in police custody. I have gone to the hospital for examination. I am waiting for the result,” she added.

Chairman for the Committee for Defence of Human Rights in Rivers State, Paul Amadi, who spoke on the matter, urged the police not to compromise the investigation.

He further appealed to the Choba Police Division to transfer the matter to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), where it would be officially treated.

However, the acting Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, when contacted, said she was yet to be briefed about the incident.