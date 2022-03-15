APC Chairmanship Aspirants To Pay N20m For Nomination Form, Deputy N10m

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
APC

The All Progressives Congress has fixed the cost of nomination form for the post of the National Chairman for N20 million.
Also, N10 million has been fixed for the post of the Deputy National Chairman while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will attract N5 million each, according to sources at the party’s national secretariat.

The sale of nomination forms was billed for Monday March 14, but did not commence as scheduled, raising anxiety.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

APC Crisis: Gov Bello Stays Away From Secretariat As National Secretary Takes Over

It is not yet clear if sales of form will be extended beyond Friday 18th of March, which was originally billed as last day for sale of form.


Details Shortly…

You might also like

APC Crisis: Gov Bello Stays Away From Secretariat As National Secretary Takes Over

PDP Crisis: South West Leaders Suspect Iyorchia Ayu Working For Tinubu

APC Youths Accuse Serving Minister Of Plot To Remove Buni With N5b

PDP To Buhari: Your Arrogance Crashed Naira From ‘N197 To N600’, Plunged…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.