APC Chairmanship Aspirants To Pay N20m For Nomination Form, Deputy N10m

The All Progressives Congress has fixed the cost of nomination form for the post of the National Chairman for N20 million.

Also, N10 million has been fixed for the post of the Deputy National Chairman while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will attract N5 million each, according to sources at the party’s national secretariat.

The sale of nomination forms was billed for Monday March 14, but did not commence as scheduled, raising anxiety.

It is not yet clear if sales of form will be extended beyond Friday 18th of March, which was originally billed as last day for sale of form.



Details Shortly…