APC Chieftain Warns Tinubu Poor Power Supply Could Spark Violent Protests

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has expressed concern over the worsening power supply in the country.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, described the situation as a major source of distress for Nigerians and a significant setback to the Federal Government’s reforms in the power sector.

He said this while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo.

The APC chieftain said that despite numerous reforms and assurances by authorities in the power sector, the situation has deteriorated into a nightmare for citizens.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the crisis and save Nigerians from further hardship.

Oyintiloye noted that poor electricity supply is affecting small-scale business owners, large industrial players and households.

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The former lawmaker said the situation is particularly severe as it coincides with an intense heatwave, making the lack of electricity for cooling unbearable for many households.

He called on the President to constitute a panel to investigate the causes of recurring national grid collapses and persistent poor power supply, despite significant allocations to the sector.

“It is a terrible situation across Nigeria, with persistent and worsening epileptic power supply.

“Many small-scale businesses and large industrial players are affected, while most homes cannot boast of even three hours of electricity supply daily for domestic use.

“Despite numerous reforms and promises, the national grid continues to collapse.

“The situation is compounded by gas supply shortages, weak transmission infrastructure, and chronic underinvestment across the power value chain. Nigerians are groaning,” he stated.

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The APC chieftain urged the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and his team, to take urgent steps to remedy the situation.

“This epileptic power supply has led to a series of peaceful protests nationwide. I appeal for the President’s intervention before these protests turn violent.

“The situation must be quickly addressed before it becomes a national embarrassment.

“Nigerians need to be informed whether the issue is due to structural failure or sabotage within the power sector. Electricity is essential for households and the survival of businesses.

“Since the beginning of the year, there has been no stable power supply, despite assurances and huge investments in the sector.

“Poor power supply should not be added to the challenges Nigerians are currently facing. The high cost of fuel has also made it difficult for those relying on generators to cope,” he said.

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Oyintiloye, however, commended the President for the ongoing reforms across the sectors and stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the power sector.