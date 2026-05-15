APC Clears Wike Loyalists For Reps Race, Screens Out Fubara Allies

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The screening process for aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for House of Representatives seats in Rivers State has deepened political tensions within the party, following the clearance of several loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while aspirants believed to be aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara were reportedly disqualified.

The list released by the APC screening committee for the South-South House of Representatives aspirants showed that prominent figures associated with the party’s mainstream structure in Rivers were cleared to contest across various federal constituencies.

Among those cleared is the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Chike Amaewhule, who was screened and cleared for the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency seat.

Others cleared include Felix Uche Nwaeke for Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency; Hart Cyril Godwin and Philmoore Tombodiea Tony for Bonny/Degema; Dumnamene Dekor and Israel Lebura Ngbuelo for Gokana/Khana; Blessing Chisery Amadi and Igwe Precious for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency.

Also cleared were Victor Chukwuemele Obuzor and Solomon Bob for Egbeda/Ndoni/Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency; Onyeozu Joy Nyebuchi and Adiele Lawrence Ogbor for Ikwerre/Emohua; Linda Somiari Steward and Tekena Thankgod Ikiaki for Okrika/Ogu/Bolo; Frederick Apiafi for Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro; Tom Epikaw Peter for Ikot Abasi/Eket Federal Constituency, as well as Ozuzum Chibuzor Nwamaka for Etche/Omuma.

However, the screening outcome appeared to favour aspirants linked to the camp loyal to Wike, as several politicians reportedly aligned with Governor Fubara were not cleared by the panel.

Those listed as “not cleared” include retired Air Commodore John Azubuike Opara for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency; Anderson Allison Igbiki for Okrika/Ogu/Bolo; Awaji Imombek D. Abirite for Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro; and former federal lawmaker, Boma Goodhead, for Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru Federal Constituency.

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The development is expected to further heighten the political rivalry between the camps of Wike and Fubara ahead of the 2026 general elections in Rivers State.

Political observers say the screening exercise may shape the internal power dynamics within the APC in Rivers, especially as both factions continue to struggle for influence within the party structure.

The APC in Rivers State has yet to officially explain the reasons behind the disqualification of the affected aspirants, though party sources hinted that issues relating to documentation and screening requirements may have influenced the outcome.