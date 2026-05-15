Elliot Apologises To Gbajabiamila Amid Re-Election Pressure

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Lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has publicly apologised to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, amid growing political pressure surrounding his fourth-term re-election ambition.

Elliot made the apology during an appearance on TVC’s Your View on Friday, where he acknowledged that misunderstandings may have emerged in the course of his political activities and appealed for forgiveness from Gbajabiamila, whom he described as his political mentor.

The apology follows recent remarks by Gbajabiamila linking Elliot to the controversial impeachment of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, in January 2025.

Obasa was removed over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office before he was reinstated 49 days later after interventions by leaders of the ruling party.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in a viral video that surfaced online on Thursday, Gbajabiamila revealed that he nearly lost his position as Chief of Staff during the political crisis because of allegations surrounding Elliot’s alleged involvement in the Assembly leadership tussle.

According to him, President Tinubu confronted him over intelligence reports suggesting Elliot was among lawmakers allegedly backing moves against Obasa.

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Gbajabiamila said he defended Elliot before the President despite not having spoken with him at the time, insisting he did not believe the Surulere lawmaker was involved.

He further disclosed that the Director-General of the Department of State Services later contacted him over claims that his name was being linked to support for Elliot during the crisis.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also accused Elliot of allegedly deepening religious divisions in Surulere by involving the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Reacting during the TV interview, Elliot described Gbajabiamila as an elder brother and political leader under whom he learned politics.

“I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him,” Elliot said, adding that human beings were bound to make mistakes.

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“To err is human, to forgive is divine. So I’m sorry, my daddy, if I’ve offended you in any way,” he stated.

The lawmaker also apologised to what he described as the “matriarch of Surulere” and appealed to party members and constituents for continued support.

Despite the controversy, Elliot maintained that he remained committed to strengthening the ruling party and delivering democratic dividends to residents of Surulere.

His re-election bid, however, continues to face resistance from some political stakeholders in the constituency.

A coalition operating under the Surulere Accountability Forum had earlier opposed his fourth-term ambition, citing what it described as underwhelming performance during his time in office.

Elliot, however, defended his decision to seek another term, arguing that returning to the Assembly as a ranking lawmaker would attract more benefits and strategic opportunities to the constituency.