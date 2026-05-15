PenCom Targets 30,000 Retirees With new Healthcare Scheme

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The National Pension Commission has commenced the pilot phase of a free healthcare initiative for low-income pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme, with registration now open for 30,000 retirees nationwide.

In a notice issued on Friday, PenCom announced that the programme, known as PenCare, is specifically targeted at retirees aged 60 years and above who receive monthly pensions of not more than N70,000 from Pension Fund Administrators.

According to the commission, the initiative will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with eligible retirees encouraged to register through the PenCom website or the websites of their respective Pension Fund Administrators.

“The National Pension Commission invites retirees under the CPS to enrol in the free healthcare initiative, PenCare,” the commission stated.

It added, “If you are at least 60 years old and receive a monthly pension of not more than N70,000 from a Pension Fund Administrator, you qualify for this pilot phase.”

PenCom disclosed that registration had officially commenced for up to 30,000 qualified retirees, directing interested applicants to visit the PenCom website or PFA platforms for enrolment.

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The commission explained that the healthcare scheme is being introduced as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts to reduce the financial burden of medical expenses on pensioners.

“PenCare is a CSR project dedicated to preserving your dignity and well-being by reducing the burden of medical expenses,” PenCom stated.

The initiative comes amid increasing concerns over the welfare of Nigerian retirees, many of whom are grappling with rising healthcare costs and inflation that has significantly weakened their purchasing power.

PenCom had inaugurated the Board of Trustees for PenCare, the Pension Industry Health Care Initiative, with the commission’s pioneer Director-General, Muhammed Ahmad, appointed as chairman.

According to PenCom, PenCare was established to ensure that retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme have access to quality healthcare services while improving their overall well-being.