APC Convention: Ekpere Steps Down As Boco Challenges Edu For National Women Leader Position

New twist emerged on Sunday morning after one of the contenders, Mary Ekpere, who held up the consensus arrangement for the position of National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress stepped down and another aspirant stepped up to challenge Betta Edu, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, for the position.

When it appeared Edu would square up against Okpere, the latter finally stepped down after much horse trading and pleas.

However, THE WHISTLER gathered that Helen Boco Effiong, who comes from Cross River South, where the position was zoned to, stepped up and vowed not to step down for Edu.

Boco’s challenge was never mentioned until Okpere, who comes from Cross River Central, stepped down.

Arrangement is being made as of 04:49am for voting to commence.

Other positions voting exercise will be conducted to produce leaders are Zonal Secretary South East and South West; Zonal Organising Secretary South West, Zonal Woman Leader North East, South East and South West; Zonal Youth Leader North Central, North West, and South East; Zonal Leader with Disabilities, North East and South West.

APC is holding its National Convention to elect leaders into both the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee of the party after two years of being managed under a caretaker committee.